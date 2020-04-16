HELL CREEK — A Mingo County woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police say that she stabbed her father and then set his house on fire with him still inside.
Amanda Leann Dempsey, 28, of Elm Street in Williamson was arrested on April 10 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with one count each of attempted murder, first degree arson, and violation of her home confinement, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, troopers with the WVSP responded to a report of a residential fire and a stabbing and allegedly spoke with the victim, who told them that his daughter had stabbed him.
The officers also allegedly spoke with Dempsey who told them that she did in fact stab her father and then set his residence on fire, according to the report.
According to a post on the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, they responded to a call of a possible structure fire at Dempsey Drive near Hell Creek on April 10 just after 8:15 p.m.
While in route to the fire, dispatchers with Mingo County 911 alerted responding units and said they had received another call after units were dispatched that said someone was possibly trapped inside of the structure and that a male had possibly been stabbed and then doused with gasoline while still inside the residence, according to the post.
The post went on to say that after arriving on scene firefighters found the single wide trailer to be fully involved in flames and found a male subject with a severe laceration to the abdomen and burns as a result of the fire.
The victim was transported by Stat EMS Medic 77 to the Hatfield McCoy Trails Buffalo Mountain Trailhead where a landing zone had been established by the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department. Air Evac 85 flew the patient for treatment to the Pikeville Medical Center.
No other information on the condition of the victim is known at this time.
The DVFD completely extinguished the fire just after 10:00 p.m., but the home was still a complete loss.
Dempsey was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail with no bail listed.
Dempsey is familiar with law enforcement as she has been arrested numerous times over the past several years. She was most recently indicted on a felony charge of child neglect creating risk or serious bodily injury in Nov. of 2019.
Sgt. L.D. Hensley and TFC H.A. Rose of the WVSP are listed as the arresting officers and they were assisted during the investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall's Office, Mingo County Sheriff's Deputies M. Mounts, T.J. Justice, and Delbarton Police Officer John Hall.