CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recently recognized 96 educators as part of this year’s National Board Certification (NBC) Recognition Celebration. Due to COVID-19, the celebration was virtual. There were 64 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) as well as 32 educators who successfully renewed their certification last year.
National Board Certification is the gold-standard credential for educators in the United States and symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. The rigorous process — which can take three years to complete — includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“The data is clear about NBCTs and their profound impact on student learning,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The West Virginia Department of Education wholeheartedly supports National Board Certification precisely for the outcomes that benefit students and teachers alike.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th (previously 14th) in the nation for percentage of NBCTs, and 11th (previously 18th) in the nation for the number of new NBCTs. Currently there are 1,111 NBCTs in the Mountain State.
In addition to an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE, most counties also support NBCTs with additional salary enhancements. WVDE provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification, and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process.
Renewing NBCTs include:
MINGO COUNTY: Jennifer Sparks
LOGAN COUNTY: Janet Lynn Hanshaw
To learn more about the National Board Certification process, visit https://wvde.us/educator-development-and-support/professional-learning/.