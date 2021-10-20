Mingo County is still in the red on the state’s county alert map for COVID-19 this week with an infection rate of 10.45%.
Mingo is one of 18 counties in the state that remains red on the map. Neighboring Logan and McDowell counties have since turned gold, while neighboring Lincoln and Wyoming counties are also red. Only two counties in the state, Summers and Tucker, are green, which is the lowest designation in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s color system.
As of Sunday, Oct. 17, Mingo County has 139 currently active cases of COVID-19, a number which the county has hovered around each day over the past week. One new death in the county was reported in the past seven days; overall, there have been 55 Mingo Countians who have succumbed to the virus.
The Mingo County Board of Education was scheduled to meet in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 19. On the agenda was “discussion and possible action regarding current universal masking policy.”
Under current policy, students in the county’s schools are required to mask up indoors if the county is red, orange or gold on the WVDHHR map. Board members made the decision to enact the policy in September when cases were on the uptick, and the county has not moved from red on the map since.
West Virginia currently has 9,033 active cases of COVID-19 for a 8.08% daily positivity rate, which is down a bit from last week’s 11.1%. There were 28 new deaths reported as of Monday. Cumulatively, the state has seen 261,133 cases recorded.
In vaccines, 902,568 people in West Virginia, or 50.4%, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 1,027,408 people have received at least one dose.
Mingo County remains the least vaccinated county in the state, with only 7,568 doses administered, or 32.3% of the population. Neighboring Logan County, in comparison, has 18,362 doses administered, which is 57.3% of their population.