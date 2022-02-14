A total of 897 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 476,957 cases since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 7,262 are active. Thirty-one additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 6,023.
As of Monday, 779 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus with 180 patients in intensive care units and 113 receiving care on a ventilator. More than 66% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated still have the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus. About 51.9% of eligible residents in the state — 930,358 individuals — are fully vaccinated.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 21.8% have received a booster dose of the vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Mingo County finally stepped down from red to orange state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 15.59%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that Mingo County had 182 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 5,203 cases of COVID-19, with 108 deaths.
Mingo County is the state’s least vaccinated, with only 36.1% of the population, or 8,467 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 62% of their population — 19,865 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine.