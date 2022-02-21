A total of 3,105 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 484,923 cases since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 4,665 are active. Twenty-one additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 6,183.
As of Monday, 645 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus with 152 patients in intensive care units and 80 receiving care on a ventilator. More than 63% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated still have the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus. About 52.1% of eligible residents in the state — 932,896 individuals — are fully vaccinated.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 22.1% have received a booster dose of the vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Mingo County stepped down from orange to gold state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 10.01%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that Mingo County had 77 active cases of the virus as of Sunday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 5,342 cases of COVID-19, with 113 deaths.
Mingo County is the state’s least vaccinated, with only 36.2% of the population, or 8,479 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 62.1% of their population — 19,883 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine.