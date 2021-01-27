WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Commission President Thomas Taylor voiced his displeasure with the county’s Solid Waste Authority (SWA) at a commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20 at the Mingo County Courthouse.
Taylor had requested that SWA Executive Secretary Judith Hamrick or another representative provide an update to the commission, but no one attended.
Taylor has long voiced concerns at previous commission meetings about the SWA and the trash situation in the county.
“I am just over the laziness. That may not be the best term for it, but I have asked four times now for (Hamrick) to come and give us an update, and out of those four times if she can’t find the time to attend, then I would like to know what she’s doing,” Taylor said. “Because she’s not picking up the garbage or contributing to fixing the problem in the county.”
Taylor said he thinks the county has a “very serious problem” in regards to the litter problem and is not placing all the blame on the SWA, but wants to see them become more active in combating the trash problem.
“It’s definitely a big problem here in the county, “ Commissioner Gavin Smith said. “It hurts our tourism business. I mean, it just hurts us in every way. It’s a stigma that we don’t want.”
Commissioner Dianne Hannah suggested to get an update from the SWA that someone from the county commission attend one of the group’s board meetings.
County grant coordinator Leigh Ann Ray said she thinks the Solid Waste Authority Board meets quarterly.
“If they meet four times a year, that shows how ineffective they are,” Taylor said. “What could you accomplish only meeting four days out of the year? That’s why our county has garbage all in the ditch lines.”
“Actually, the garbage in the ditches is due to our county residents and outside people tossing it out the window,” Hannah said.
“I’m not being harsh, but I think we are at the point in this county where having warm bodies in chairs and meeting four times a year when you have a garbage problem that we have is not going to change anything,” Taylor said. “The majority of the people in the county don’t even realize that we have a solid waste authority. And I guess my question would be, ‘Why have a solid waste authority if they are inactive?’ Giving out garbage bags is not going to change the county. You have to educate your children, you have to apply for grants. There’s grants being given out every other year, why are we missing out on that money?”
County Commission Administrative Assistant Tina Abbott said she would find out when the SWA board was next scheduled to meet, and Taylor requested to see the minutes from the board’s meetings for the past year.
A call was made to Hamrick for comment at the number listed for the Mingo County SWA, but she had not been reached as of press time Monday.