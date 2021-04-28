VULCAN — What began as assisting the Mingo County Probation Office with a home visit led to deputies uncovering nearly a half pound of methamphetamine and multiple firearms from a mobile home in Vulcan.
Johnny Michael Casey, 36, and Jeanie Anita Casey, 40, who have a P.O. Box in Edgarton, were arrested April 21 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of altered pseudoephedrine and possession with intent to delivery fentanyl, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the report, during the search of the residence Mingo Probation Officer S. Haubrich initially discovered four firearms stashed under the mattress of the bed inside of the camper.
Haubrich then asked deputies to assist with the search, and they proceeded to uncover two more firearms, a homemade firearm silencer, a metal box containing 10 individual baggies of meth with a total weight of 197.38 grams and numerous plastic baggies, according to the report.
According to the complaint, Deputy B. Sipple also located a green metal container in the ceiling of the camper that contained a set of digital scales and two more individual baggies of meth with a weight of 19.44 grams.
The combined weight of meth found in the two metal containers came to a total of 216.82 grams. Deputies also located $6,700 cash inside of a pillowcase, according to the report.
Police say in the complaint that Jeanie Casey admitted that she and her husband conspired to possess and sell the meth and that the money came from the proceeds of those sales.
According to the report, the substances were field tested and tested positive for containing both meth and fentanyl.
Both were arraigned in Mingo Magistrate Court by Donald Samson and remain in the Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time. Jeanie Casey’s bail is set at $50,000 cash-only while Johnny Casey, who was also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, had his bail set at $60,000 cash.
Sheriff Joe Smith, Sgt. N. Mines, Deputy B. Sipple, Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts and Probation Officer S. Haubrich were listed on the complaint as the investigating officers.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.