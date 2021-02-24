VERNER, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department has been cracking down on open dump sites across the county in recent weeks where piles of trash are unloaded in rural locations.
Deputies have responded to numerous locations in recent weeks after being alerted to the dump sites, which are an eyesore for locals and tourists alike as well as being potentially damaging to local wildlife.
An investigation of one dump along Riverbend Road in Verner led to a local man being cited for littering on Feb. 16.
According to the Mingo Sheriff’s Department, Robert Vider, who has a post office box in Bruno, was cited and had to clean up and remove all of the trash.
The Sheriff’s Department is also investigating two more open dumps that were recently found along Browning Fork near Gilbert.
Open dump sites have been an issue in the county for the past few years. In 2018, the MCSD handed out several citations for tire dumps in the area — two involving local businesses.
Mingo County’s roadways are also strewn with litter that detracts from the area’s natural beauty.
According to WV Code 22-15A-4, any person who violates the provisions of this section by placing, depositing, dumping or throwing or causing to be placed, deposited, dumped or thrown any litter, not collected for commercial purposes, in an amount not exceeding 100 pounds in weight or 27 cubic feet in size, is guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $2,500.
The code also says that any amount not exceeding 50 pounds in weight would not bring criminal charges, but the individual would have to pay a fine.
Anyone with any information about the dump sites at Browning Ford or any other location in the county is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-235-0300.