Mingo County Schools will conduct vision, speech and hearing screenings during the months of September and October 2021, according to a news release.
Preschool, kindergarten and private/home school students, as well as first time West Virginia students, will be screened for vision, speech, language and hearing in compliance with county/state/federal guidelines.
The screenings are free and conducted by the professionals in the areas of concern. Students who do not pass the screening will bring a letter home notifying the parent/guardian of the results and recommendations for intervention. If parents/guardians do not want their child(ren) to participate in the screenings, please submit a written notification to the principal before Sept. 20, and your child will be omitted from the screening process.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the school or the Mingo County Special Education Department at 302-235-3333.
Here is the schedule:
MONDAY, SEPT. 20: Matewan III and Red Jacket Head Starts, Delbarton Head Start and Burch PK8 Head Start/PK/Kindergarten.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21: Gilbert Head Start, Gilbert PK8 Head Start/PK/Kindergarten, Ben Creek Head Start.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22: Marrowbone Head Start, Kermit PK8 Head Start/PK/Kindergarten.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23: Williamson Head Start I and II, Williamson PK8 Head Start/PK/Kindergarten, Lenore Headstart, Lenore PK8 Head Start/PK/Kindergarten.