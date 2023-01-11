WILLIAMSON — Several schools in Mingo closed early last week due to maintenance issues.
Repairs were completed at Dingess Elementary and school reopened on a regular schedule on Monday.
“The West Virginia Department of Education School Facilities Office scheduled follow up inspections to those conducted earlier in the Fall for Kermit K8 and Dingess Elementary Schools,” a statement from Mingo County Schools said. “The purpose of the visits was to determine progress on recommendations which were listed in the state’s earlier reports. Roof repairs at Dingess Elementary were in progress at the time of the initial inspection. Part of the repair scope was to install a ridge cap to ensure leaves and other debris could not enter the attic space.”
Mold was found in both Kermit and Dingess, prompting repairs and several air quality tests inside both of the facilities. The follow-up inspection to Dingess is what prompted last week’s closure.
“During Thursday’s follow up inspection, concentrations of dead leaves, which had entered the attic space prior to the repairs, were discovered in an area of the building along the main hallway,” the statement said. “It was decided that removal of the debris could be concluded before the weekend but having students present while the work was conducted would not be supportive of an adequate and healthy learning environment.”
Students at Dingess observed remote learning Friday so that the repairs could be completed without students inside the facility.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
