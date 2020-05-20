CINDERELLA — The Mingo County School system has released new information regarding the 2020 graduations and the senior awards programs for both county high schools.
Earlier this month, the school system announced two summer dates when they planned to attempt to hold traditional graduation ceremonies for seniors at both Mingo Central and Tug Valley high school.
Those dates are Friday, June 26, for Tug Valley High School and Monday, June 29, for Mingo Central High School, but if social distancing and crowd size guidelines prohibit a ceremony that students and families may attend, the ceremony will be moved to the second set of dates.
The second set of dates are Friday, July 17, for Mingo Central High School and Saturday, July 18, for Tug Valley High School.
If the July dates are used, an in-person graduation will still be held to the extent allowed by the guidelines in effect at that time, even if the event has to be configured to have groups of students and families rotating through the ceremony to stay within the mandated gathering size, according to the release.
2020 seniors will also participate in a cap and gown photo/video session for each school the week of May 26-29.
Students will be filmed and photographed walking across a decorated stage.
The photos and videos will be used for a television broadcast celebrating the graduates, to be aired later in the summer on FOX 11/WCHS TV, following the in-person graduation ceremonies, whether held in June or July.
Each graduate will be permitted four family guests at the cap and gown photo/video session. All participants are expected to follow social distancing measures at each school location.
Graduates, at this time, will also pick up a packet containing any awards and will return school books, computers and other school property.
The school system also announced that a special awards program will be presented on a web-based platform, showing a picture of each senior and a listing of awards or scholarships they received, in replacement of a traditional senior awards ceremony.