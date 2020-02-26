CINDERELLA — Four Mingo County schools have been recognized as Positive Behavior Intervention Supports (PBIS) Tier II schools as they have successfully completed all of their goals in Tier I.
Dingess Elementary, Kermit PK-8, Lenore PK-8 and Matewan PK-8 were each recognized as Pier II “Milestone Schools” at the Mingo County Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
PBIS is in each of the Mingo County schools, and the program is made up of counselors, teachers and administrators from each school. Those individuals undergo training from Marshall University that focuses on setting expectations and incentives for students.
The programs are also instrumental in developing various education strategies and reward programs at the schools that try to promote more positive student behavior.
Mingo County BOE personnel said that while these four schools were the first to achieve Tier II status that several other school’s are also at the cusp of moving from Tier I to Tier II.