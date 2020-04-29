CINDERELLA — Mingo County Schools Superintendent Don Spence recently met with district staff and high school leadership to explore options for graduation and other events, with the goal of giving students the most authentic “senior experience” possible, according to a news release.
The group agreed that an in-person ceremony, even with limited guest attendance, would be preferable to anything less. Commencement exercises, originally scheduled for mid-May, will be postponed and planned for two possible windows later in the summer.
“I know firsthand how hard this is on our kids,” said Spence, who is the father of a senior. “Over the last four years, they have worked so hard to get to the end of this chapter of their lives,” Spence said. “They feel something that every class before them has experienced is being taken away from them. I know they appreciate the necessity of social distancing, but that doesn’t make them hurt less.”
The district will coordinate with the Mingo County Health Department as they monitor the situation with social distancing restrictions.
The plan is to attempt to conduct graduation ceremonies in late June. If that is not possible, the events would be postponed to July. It is likely that even if the traditional ceremonies are allowed, the number of invited family guests would be limited.
The first possible graduation dates will be:
- Friday, June 26, at Tug Valley High School gymnasium
- Monday, June 29, at Mingo Central High School gymnasium
In the event that social distancing restrictions prohibit a ceremony with all graduates and a limited number of guests, the second possible graduation dates will be:
- Friday, July 17, at Mingo Central High School gymnasium
- Saturday, July 18, at Tug Valley High School gymnasium
If the traditional ceremonies are not possible, a hybrid virtual/authentic ceremony will be presented.
All graduating seniors will be invited by appointment during the week of May 25-29 to dress in caps and gowns and go to their schools to walk across a decorated stage as their names are called.
These graduation walks will be documented by photograph and video and can be used in the production of a virtual graduation, and in the preparation of a commemorative media souvenir whether a traditional or virtual ceremony is held. They will also be given their awards and cords prior to their graduation walk.
The senior awards ceremony is also affected by the social distancing school closure. A streamed awards event will be presented by each high school. An announcer will display and narrate a picture of each recipient accompanied by a list of all awards and scholarships. Students will be able to retrieve their awards when they do their graduation walk the week of May 25-29.
Lastly, proms at Mingo Central and Tug Valley were postponed. If restrictions are lessened in late July, proms might be rescheduled, as long as approved by health officials.
“We are so blessed to have people who really have a heart for our kids,” Spence said. “So many have sacrificed time and effort to instruct, care for and feed our students. Those who helped craft this graduation plan are no different. I am grateful to them and for the support of our Board of Education members as we endeavor to make the best of a difficult situation for the kids we love.”
For more information, visit www.mingoschools.com.