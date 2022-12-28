WILLIAMSON — In an ongoing topic, Mingo County Schools is continuing to examine school start times for both of the county’s high schools.
During the board’s meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Johnny Branch presented a draft plan for changing the times and the impact it would have on school bus routes.
Under the proposed plan, the two county high schools would see students dropped off roughly 20 minutes later than they are now. The schedule for the day would be adjusted to ensure that the required 345 instructional minutes are met, which could mean a shift to a seven period schedule from the current eight periods currently observed.
To make this work and to keep the grade school start times the same, as they cannot be pushed back any further, the school bus routes would need to be adjusted to include transfers rather than all buses in each area traveling to the county’s two high schools.
The subject of school start times came up earlier this year when Branch received a research project from a county student on school start times. According to Branch, research shows high schoolers retain more information and perform better with later start times.
According to the National Education Association, studies vary on the impact later start times can have on students’ performance. In 2021, researchers at the University of Minnesota looked at 18,000 students in grades 5 through 11 after four school districts postponed the start of their school day by 20 to 65 minutes. Students’ grade point averages increased by a modest 0.1 points, on average. While the researchers categorized the sleep benefits as “large,” the academic improvements were considered “small.”
County school bus operators were also in attendance at the meeting, where they explained that staff shortages are already taking a toll on current operations and that they felt both more operators and more buses would be required to pull off the changes needed for adjusting start times.
They also said many of them are strapped for time between their high school and middle school runs as is, and that they felt transfers would actually mean more time on the bus for students, not less.
Board member Tom Slone said he has great respect for the bus operators and the job that they are tasked with. He said they are the experts and they are the ones the board should look to before making any decision. Other members echoed those sentiments.
Board member John Preece asked the operators in the audience who wanted the current system to remain the same, and nearly all raised their hands.
However, the operators said they were willing to try out the draft plan and other tweaks they have come up with if there is a chance it is actually what is better for the students in the county.
Branch said a trial run of the adjusted routes with the transfers would be tested when staff returns to work in January after the holiday before students come back. He said conversations would continue to develop a plan that benefits the students, and that any plan would likely be put out for public comment before any changes are made.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.