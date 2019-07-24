Several from Mingo County Schools attended the Model Schools Conference June 23-26 in Washington, D.C.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch talked about the seminar at the recent Mingo County Board of Education meeting. Branch said many of the 33 who attended felt like it was a "revival." He said many of the speakers were fantastic, and he thinks much of what was learned can be implemented in the local school system.
Central staff employees Jenny Mounts and Jessica Houck, along with physical education teacher Justin Crawford also spoke to the BOE members about their experience at the conference. All said they were revitalized and that the information gathered could help students and staff in the coming school year.
"The reason for those attending was to hear from respected leaders in the field of education and to learn about best practices and successes of other school districts," said Superintendent Don Spence.