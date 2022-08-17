WILLIAMSON — Like many other areas, the Mingo County Schools Central Office sustained some damage in the recent flooding.
Maintenance Director William Hensley said the building was evacuated during the Aug. 1 flooding. He said Servpro has been working to clean up offices and other areas on the first flood that sustained water damage.
“We had a major cloud burst in the hollow here in our area,” Hensley said. “I was actually on the phone, and someone came in the office and asked, ‘Hey, have you looked at the creek?’ So we went out and looked at it, and we had to evacuate the main office and my department pretty quickly.”
Hensley said there was water damage both to the main building and to the maintenance department.
“We did get some water damage in the main office here, it got about eight inches of water or so on the lower end and came about halfway up the hallway,” Hensley said. “We got in touch with Servpro, and they’ve been tearing carpet up and doing their expertise getting it ready for carpet. The maintenance department got water in it, also.”
Hensley said crews have been power washing to clear mud around the building, and that equipment would be brought in for additional outside cleanup.
In other maintenance updates, Hensley said work was continuing at the Gilbert ballfield. He said there were about 10 days that crews could not work due to the rain conditions, but despite that progress was still being made on both the home and visitors sides.
For tearing down the home side, Hensley said as of Aug. 8 the press box had already come down and that the bleachers were set to be torn down next.
Hensley also said in prep for the upcoming school year that the kitchens in all the county’s schools had been repainted. He also said contractors were working on preparing the floors for the second anti-slip treatment later in the month. He said this treatment was done for the first time last year, and that it must be redone annually.
