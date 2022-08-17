Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Like many other areas, the Mingo County Schools Central Office sustained some damage in the recent flooding.

Maintenance Director William Hensley said the building was evacuated during the Aug. 1 flooding. He said Servpro has been working to clean up offices and other areas on the first flood that sustained water damage.

