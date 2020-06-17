CINDERELLA — Mingo County Schools released updated information regarding graduation for the county’s two high schools, as well as the Energy Express summer reading program.
Back in May, the school system announced two summer dates when they planned to attempt to hold traditional graduation ceremonies for seniors at both Mingo Central and Tug Valley high schools.
Those dates were Friday, June 26, for Tug Valley High School and Monday, June 29, for Mingo Central High School, but if social distancing and crowd size guidelines prohibit a ceremony that students and families may attend, the ceremony will be moved to the second set of dates.
The second set of dates are Friday, July 17, for Mingo Central High School and Saturday, July 18, for Tug Valley High School.
The school system announced this past week that they would not be using the June dates for either graduation and will be delaying the traditional graduation ceremonies to July.
A previous release said that if the July dates are used, an in-person graduation will still be held to the extent allowed by the guidelines in effect at that time, even if the event has to be configured to have groups of students and families rotating through the ceremony to stay within the mandated gathering size.
The times and guidelines for the July graduations will be released as soon as possible.
Mingo County Schools also announced this past week that they would still conduct Energy Express this summer, beginning Monday, June 22.
Energy Express is a way for kids ages 6 through 12 to improve their reading and have fun without leaving home, the release said.
The program, which is traditionally held in-person at schools throughout the county, will be delivered by computer, phone and TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone wanting more information concerning Energy Express can visit the Mingo County Energy Express Facebook page or call 304-235-1701 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.