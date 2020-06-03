CINDERELLA — Mingo County Schools announced this past week that they will conduct a summer feeding program beginning Wednesday, June 3.
The school district needs to get an accurate count of five-day meals kits to prepare at each site. Each family should complete a form as soon as possible to sign up their child (or children) at mingoschools.com.
The kits will be available for school-aged children up to the age of 18. Beginning Wednesday, June 3, the time for pick-up will be noon to 1:30 pm at Lenore K8 and Mingo Central High School.
Meals will be passed through the vehicle’s window.
Additionally, Mingo Schools announced that the summer school session for high schools will begin Wednesday, June 3, and will continue through Tuesday, June 30.
Any high school student who has failing average grades for any course may recover their credit in the summer session.
Summer school will be conducted with students completing credit recovery courses from home. Teachers will be available every day for tutoring and to answer questions.
To avoid repeating classes, parent should register students at mingoschools.com. The form must be completed by Wednesday, June 3. Late registrations will be accepted, but students should register prior to the start date to ensure having time to complete courses.
Special Summer School laptops have been prepared and can be picked up at the school from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 3. All testing must be completed on these devices to ensure security.
Students will log in to a team meeting each day from 8 a.m.-noon. Instructions will be provided for accessing and completing coursework, as well as for testing, when students pick up their summer computers.
Summer school will not be in session on June 9 (Election Day) or June 19 (West Virginia Day).