CINDERELLA — Mingo County Schools will conduct curbside orientation and computer distribution for virtual students at every school location from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 2-3.
Virtual students must attend the event at the school in which they are enrolled.
Both the student and guardian, unless 18 or older, must present themselves at the school’s front entrance to sign agreements and to pick up the orientation document and device. Students may use a personal device but will have to indicate so on the learning agreement.
Orientation and distribution is conducted by grade level at each school.
For the high schools, grades 9 and 10 will report Wednesday while grades 11 and 12 visit Thursday. Grades K-5 will report to their school on Wednesday while grades 6 and 8 will pick their devices up on Thursday.
Members of the same household may attend the same day, regardless of their grade.
Mingo County Schools asks that everyone observes the social distancing measures and procedures implemented by each school. Attendees may be instructed to remain in their vehicles.
Mingo County Board members voted 3-2 on July 9 to adopt a four-day Monday through Thursday in-person classroom instructional plan for Mingo County students, with Fridays off for remote learning via a district-provided device.
Students also have the option to choose full-virtual but will have to remain as a virtual student for the entire semester.
Students are currently scheduled to report to school in Mingo County on Monday, Sept. 8. Teachers reported on Aug. 24.