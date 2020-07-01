CINDERELLA — The Mingo County School District is asking for feedback from students, parents and employees in an online survey as they try to orchestrate a plan to restart school this fall.
The school district is considering guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education and federal, state and local health agencies to develop re-entry strategies for the 2020-2021 school year.
“The overwhelming goal is to start the school year with as much normalcy as possible, while safeguarding the health and safety of our students and staff,” a release said. “The survey tool will help the district gather employee and family input, which will aid in the development of the re-entry plan. We would appreciate your thoughtful participation.”
The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and asks several questions including if they plan on sending their kids to school if they do open this fall and how parents feel about students and staff wearing masks.
The survey also offers parents and teachers with two different scenarios for them to choose from in regards to how the school district may operate this fall.
Scenario A was called “safer at school/safer at home” and is a 4-day model that would have all students (PK-12) attending school in person for four days each week while remote learning would occur on the fifth day while each school building is deep-cleaned.
Scenario B is called “blended learning” which would see middle school and high school students attending two days in-person and three days remotely. Elementary students would still attend four days in-person with one day remote learning.
A guidance document provided by the WVDE is also attached to the survey for parents to look at and consider the options for school re-entry.
The survey tool can be accessed on the Mingo County Schools website at mingoschools.com and will be open until 11:45 p.m. Sunday, July 5.