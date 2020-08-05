CINDERELLA —Mingo County Schools is currently developing re-entry plans for the 2020-2021 academic year for the students and staff.
Parents will have the option for their children to attend class in person or virtually. The first day for students is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8.
A full virtual learning option for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year will be offered for those who do not want to return to the regular classroom this fall.
The virtual option is free to all Mingo County students in grades kindergarten through 12. Students will be instructed using a curriculum designed for virtual school, which addresses the same learning standards taught in the regular classroom, but incorporates activities designed for virtual learning.
The curriculum will be facilitated and taught by Mingo County certified teachers.
Students will be expected to follow a special daily schedule. Students who enroll in the Virtual Learning Option must remain a virtual student for at least a semester.
Transfers back to the in-person environment will take place only at the beginning of the next semester.
Requirements include:
- Home internet access
- Home phone or mobile phone
- Student must remain a virtual student for the entire semester. Transfers back to the brick and mortar school can occur only at the start of a semester.
The school district will provide the approved device for virtual learning.
Each student must agrees to the following:
- Abide by all Mingo County School rules in regard to behavior, conduct and attendance.
- Failure to log into your account and complete assignments may result in withdrawal from the virtual program.
- Respond to the virtual online teachers and school contacts when requested.
- Take all state or county assessments for assigned grade level/course.
- Complete all courses with passing grades by course end date.
The application for the virtual learning option must be submitted by the end of the business day on Friday, Aug. 14.
The application can be accessed at www.mingoschools.com. A separate application must be completed for each student in a household.
The other option for students is to return to school in a “blended environment.” Learners of all grade levels will attend school in-person, receiving face-to-face instruction from their teachers Monday through Thursday of each week.
On Fridays, students will use their school-provided laptops to access remote instruction with some interaction with their classroom teachers taking place.
For the most part, students will work independently on these days. All assignments will be accessed through the district’s learning management system (Open LMS), which is preloaded on the students’ devices.
There is also an option for students to download assignments to their devices before leaving school, enabling students to work on assignments even if they have no internet access at home.
Each school will be professionally steam-cleaned on Friday prior to the students and staff returning on Monday.