MINGO COUNTY — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,702 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mingo County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and June 3, 2021.
This total includes 850 “probable cases.”
As of June 3, 151 of those cases were listed as active and three were probable cases while 2,509 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 sets at 42 — representing two related deaths since May 1.
Between June 1 and June 3, the active case count dropped by seven.
On Thursday, Mingo County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 4.42, and the infection rate was 18.20 showing a slight decline from one week ago.
As of June 3, 6,090 vaccine doses have been administered in Mingo County, which represents 21.42% of the population with a total of 1,561 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local health care providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
In terms of vaccination by sex, 47% of Mingo County males have been vaccinated and 53% of females have taken the vaccine.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.