MINGO COUNTY — Mingo County’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped by 53 over the past seven days.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,718 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mingo County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and June 13, 2021. This total includes 856 “probable cases.”
As of June 13, 105 of those cases were listed as active and three were probable cases while 2,571 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 rests at 42 — representing two related deaths since May 1.
Additionally, Mingo County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 1.32, and the infection rate was 4.82 showing a significant decline from one week ago when they sat at 4.42 and 18.20, respectively.
As of June 13, 6,193 vaccine doses have been administered in Mingo County, which represents 26.4% of the population with a total of 1,578 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group, followed closely by 55-64 year-olds at 1,218.
Ages 12-24 are the least vaccinated age group in Mingo County at 378. There were 33 vaccines administered on May 21, representing the largest daily total between May 17 and June 13.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local health care providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
In terms of vaccination by gender, 47% of Mingo County males have been vaccinated and 53% of females have taken the vaccine.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.