MINGO COUNTY — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,671 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mingo County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and May 27, 2021. This total includes 841 probable cases.
As of Thursday May 27, 175 of those cases were listed as active while 2,455 patients have made a full recovery, producing a decline of four cases from one week ago.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 remains at 41 — representing one related death since May 1.
Between May 21 and May 27, there were eight confirmed cases on May 27 representing the largest daily total in that recent span.
On Thursday, Mingo County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 5.14, and the infection rate was 19.52. As of May 27, 6,007 vaccine doses have been administered in Mingo County, which represents 23.4% of the population with a total of 1,556 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local health care providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.