WILLIAMSON – Several Mingo County residents are suffering from power and water outages in addition to flooding and mudslides.
Mingo County commissioners -- Thomas Taylor, Diann Hannah and Gavin Smith – have been taking calls from concerned residents, driving to affected areas and keeping in touch with state and local officials. The Mingo County Office of Emergency Services is also monitoring the situation.
As of noon Monday, major roads such as U.S. 52 and Route 65 are blocked in multiple places. Smith reported that the north lane of U.S. 52 near Hampden Coal’s No. 8 operation was blocked, but the south lane was open.
Hannah reported water in the road in the Varney area near the former Jay Michael Mart and on U.S. 52 in Williamson at the entrance of Moore and Peter streets.
Taylor said a one-lane bridge washed out in the Boy Scout Camp area of Ragland, but a crew was on scene.
According to a Mingo County 911 dispatcher, Route 49 is blocked in multiple places.
Taylor is encouraging residents in emergency situations to call 911, but says those in non-emergency situations, but still in need, could contact him at 304-807-0891, Hannah at 304-784-5695 and Smith at 304-784-0882.
The commissioners have been in touch with representatives from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office as well as the West Virginia Department of Highways.
JB Heflin, manager of the Mingo County Public Service (PSD), said several hundred water and sewer customers are currently without water, but crews are searching for washed out lines and making repairs. Heflin said that due to a power outage in the Naugatuck area, PSD customers suffering from the water outages were not able to report outages, but now that power has been restored, he expects to receive continued reports of water issues.
“We want all of our residents to stay safe and know that they can contact us if they need anything,” Taylor said.