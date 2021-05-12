MINGO COUNTY — According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,558 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mingo County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and May 10, 2021.
As of Saturday May 8, 185 of those cases were listed as active while 2,333 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 stands at 40.
From May 2 through May 9, there were 10 confirmed cases representing the largest daily total in that recent span.
On Saturday, Mingo County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 5.49. As of May 10, 5,717 vaccine doses have been administered in Mingo County, which represents 24.4% of the population with a total of 1,486 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local healthcare providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.