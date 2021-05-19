MINGO COUNTY — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,603 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mingo County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and May 15, 2021. This total includes 821 probable cases.
As of Saturday May 15, 179 of those cases were listed as active while 2,383 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 stands at 41 — representing one related death over the last seven days.
Between May 8 and May 15, there were 7 confirmed cases on May 13 representing the largest daily total in that recent span.
On Saturday, Mingo County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 5.61 and the infection rate was 25.62. As of May 15, 5,656 vaccine doses have been administered in Mingo County, which represents 24.1% of the population with a total of 1,468 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local health care providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.