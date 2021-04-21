According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,471 cases of the coronavirus has been reported in Mingo County residents since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, April 19, 174 of those cases were listed as active while 2,211 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 remains at 36.
Over the past seven days from Sunday, April 11, to Saturday, April 17, 47 new cases were found in the county out of the 850 people who were tested.
On Saturday, Mingo County’s percent positive rate remained in the orange on the county alert map with a positivity rate of 5.80 while the infection rate is still in the red at 27.44 percent.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local healthcare providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
Mingo residents can keep up to date with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.