WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission heard from the new head of Mingo County’s Quick Response Team during its meeting Wednesday about the team’s new mobile unit and other work being done.
QRT assists individuals who have experienced an overdose with recovery support, social service referrals and links to treatment options through multi-disciplinary teams composed of a first responder, a peer recovery support specialist, a public health person and a member of the faith-based community.
Head of the Mingo County Health Department Keith Blankenship said the QRT is about to launch a mobile unit in Mingo that will provide various services.
“In September we got a grant — $215,000 — to finance this QRT program,” Blankenship said. “Anytime we have an overdose in the community, we’ll call on that family within 24 to 72 hours and give them some kind of assistance with whatever type of resource and help if they want it.”
Kobie Coburn, who was recently hired to run the QRT program, said addiction and overdoses are a serious issue across the state — and especially in Mingo County.
“This is an epidemic that we’re fighting almost as bad as COVID, if not worse,” Coburn said. “It knows no barrier. It knows no age group. It knows no social class. We’ve got to get the word out; we’ve got to get out and offer help to our people.”
Coburn said they are also working to take a deeper approach to recovery in the county.
“I told Keith we’ve got to quit treating the symptom,” Coburn said. “We’ve got to find the core problem and start addressing it. We can put Band-Aids on the symptom, which is the drug addiction, but we’ve got to get to the root of the problem and start fixing it first.”
Blankenship said inaccurate reporting of overdoses that should be attributed to Mingo County and its residents has been an issue for showing how serious Mingo’s problem is. He attributes part of that to the closure of the Williamson Memorial Hospital leading people to seek treatment outside of the county.
“You have to have the data to convince the people in Charleston that we have a serious problem,” Blankenship said. “Charleston right now thinks so far this year we’ve had eight overdoses.”
Coburn and Blankenship are working to analyze previous years’ data and waiting on the release of numbers from 2020 to paint a more accurate picture of the issue in the county.
Funding for the program in Mingo was first provided in 2020 by the Violence and Injury Prevention Program administered by the West Virginia DHHR’s Office of Maternal Child and Family Health through the Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action Collaborative Agreement.