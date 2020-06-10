DELBARTON — The Mingo County Public Libraries in Delbarton, Gilbert, Kermit and Matewan officially reopened to the public last week amid the COVID-19 crisis.
All locations are open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to director Pam Warden. The libraries had been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus.
“Please be patient with us,” a statement from the Mingo Public Libraries said. “This is all new to the employees and our patrons. We are doing the best we can and are following the rules and guidelines that’s been put before us. We are doing what needs to be done right now to keep our employees and patrons safe during this virus.”
All employees, whether full- or part-time, will have to wear a mask and gloves. Any patron visiting the library must wear a mask.
Every patron who visits the library must remain 6 feet apart from other individuals, unless it is a parent and child. Before you are allowed to use the computers or look for books, magazines or DVDs, you will be required to use hand sanitizer.
Computer usage will be limited to 30 minutes if people are waiting to use the machine, but no more than one hour at a time.
Due to the size of the buildings that each library is located in, there will be a limited amount of people who enter the building at any given time.
After each individual transaction, the employees will sanitize the computers, tables and chairs. At the end of the day, everything will be cleaned and ready to start the next day.
If you have any questions, contact each library. For phone numbers of each location, you may call the library located at Delbarton at 304-475-2749.