WILLIAMSON — The Mingo/Pike Branch of The American Association of University Women (AAUW) was chosen by the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce as the Spotlight Business for the month of January.
The AAUW’s Mission is “to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.” They also bring awareness of health and other issues to the communities they serve.
For the past two years, they have conducted human trafficking forums in the spring at Southern WV Community and Technical College, Williamson Campus.
In addition, they partnered with the Mingo County Board of Education to have an inaugural day of informative and self-esteem building workshops and activities for all of the junior girls in Mingo County, called Mingo County Strong. It was also held at SWVCTC with former prisoner of war Jessica Lynch as the guest speaker during a formal sit down luncheon.