Tony Lee Parker, formerly of Matewan, recently earned a master’s degree in Christian studies. He graduated with honors on May 15 from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
Parker is the son of the late Leon Parker and Mary Ann Sesco Parker Hatfield. He retired after 27 years of military service in 2018. He spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as driver and armored tank crewman. He finished the last 17 years of his career as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force.
He is a 1986 graduate of Matewan High School and a 1990 graduate of Marshall University.
He is a married father of two daughters and serves on staff at his church in Southern Georgia. Parker said that he is looking forward to where God leads him next.