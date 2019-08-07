Williamson Daily News
SPRIGG, W.Va. - The Mingo County Sheriff's Department has charged two Mingo County men after they allegedly cut more than $2,500 worth of wire at the AEP substation located next to the Tug Valley Country Club in Sprigg.
According to criminal complaints filed in the Mingo County Magistrate Court on July 30, Kenneth Lee Cyrus, 40, of Wharncliffe and Keith Andrew Prater, 25, of Delbarton, are both facing felony and misdemeanor charges.
The complaints said that Prater drove Cyrus to the substation and dropped him off. Cyrus hopped the fence and cut and removed more than $2,500 worth of copper wire.
He exited at a different location, and Prater picked up him near the golf course.
Mingo County deputies said that they performed a traffic stop after observing Prater pick up Cyrus, and they found a pair of bolt cutters and some wire inside the vehicle. Cyrus also had a machete sitting next to him in the passenger seat.
Deputies also found a golf ball in the vehicle, and Cyrus told police he found it inside the fence and picked it up.
Cyrus' charges include attempted grand larceny and attempted destruction of property, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit destruction of property, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Prater was also charged with attempted grand larceny and attempted destruction of property, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit destruction of property, as well as no insurance and improper use of registration.
They were both arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom and are being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on $10,000 cash only bail.
DOMESTIC BATTERY; DRIVING SUSPENDED: Ralph West, 45, of Hardy, Kentucky, has been charged with two counts of domestic battery stemming from incidents in October 2018 and June 2019. Officers withe the Williamson Police Department observed West driving down Harvey Street in Williamson on July 29 according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
West was taken into custody where he was served with the two warrants for domestic battery and was also charged for driving on a suspended license, driving revoked, and for having no operators. He was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom and is being held on the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash only bail.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Jerry Stuart, 67, of Williamson, was charged with domestic battery on July 24 by the WPD. Stuart allegedly went to his mother's residence and got in a verbal argument with his sister over their mother's healthcare. The victim told police that Stuart attempted to go in their mother's bedroom, and she told him not to. He turned and punched her in the face with his fist, knocking her backward. The victim said the elderly mother told Stuart to leave, which he did. Stuart was arraigned by Magistrate Jim Harvey.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Blake Jessie Spaulding, 19, of Kermit, was arrested by the West Virginia State Police on July 27, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. Spaulding was charged with domestic battery after allegedly striking his uncle after he asked him to help him with repairs outside his residence. He was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey.
LARCENY: Sierra Dawn Prater, 22, of Red Jacket, was taken into custody by the WPD on July 29, according to a criminal complaint. The officers served Prater with an arrest warrant for petit larceny that was filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on May 2. On April 27, Prater's ex-boyfriend told the WVSP that he had let Prater use his truck and later discovered a missing handgun. He said that the defendant was the only person with access to the truck during the time when the gun went missing. The victim told police that the handgun was a black Glock 17.9 mm valued at $500. Prater was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey.