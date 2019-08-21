Williamson Daily News
CHARLESTON - Jay James Fields, of Mingo County, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Logan County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
On Nov. 3, 2017, Logan County 911 Dispatch received a call regarding two suspicious individuals who left a known drug house. A Logan County Sheriff's Deputy proceeded to the area and identified the two individuals described by 911.
The deputy tried to speak to Fields, who fled on foot with a gun in his hand. The deputy retrieved the gun after Fields discarded it during chase. United States Marshals soon apprehended Fields.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Chris Arthur handled the prosecution.