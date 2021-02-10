WILLIAMSON — A Lenore man is suing Coalfield Lumber Co. for negligence when removing trees from his property and damaging the property in the process.
Bryan Jude and Coalfield Lumber Co. Inc. were both named as defendants in the suit.
Freddy Copley claims the defendants removed trees from Copley’s property, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court.
Copley claims the defendants failed to clean up their mess and failed to compensate the plaintiff for the logs removed from his property. He claims they also crushed a septic tank and failed to make a house seat and essentially ruined the property.
The plaintiff sought relief from the defendants and they failed to mitigate or correct the damages, according to the suit. Copley claims the defendants were negligent and caused him harm.
Copley is seeking compensatory and punitive damages with pre- and post-judgment interest. He is represented by Justin J. Marcum of Next Step Legal in Williamson.
The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.