CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,052 new businesses statewide during the month of August, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Mingo County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through August with a total of 24 new business registrations, a 2.67% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Lincoln, Calhoun and Hancock County also experienced notable growth during the month.

