WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved a resolution to join other counties in opposing a $297 million rate increase request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.
Commission President Thomas Taylor said he asked for the item to be added for discussion during the commission’s regular meeting May 17 after seeing a resolution passed by the Kanawha County Commission.
“I read that they were asking for another rate increase from the state of West Virginia,” Taylor said. “I for one would be in favor of doing the same thing Kanawha County done and ask that they do not grant that approval.”
County finance officer Tina Lockard said there had been a resident stop by the commission’s office in the courthouse recently to ask that Mingo join Kanawha in opposing the increase.
The companies made their request April 19 to the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The proposed adjustment follows approved increases amounting to about $100 million late last year and earlier this spring.
Reasons cited for the proposed increase include recouping costs from the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing rise in energy costs worldwide.
According to Appalachian Power, the average monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66. If the requested increase were approved, the average customer’s bill would see an increase of $18.41 beginning Sept. 1.
In addition to Kanawha as mentioned by Taylor, the Boone, Cabell and McDowell County commissions have also filed statements with the Public Service Commission in opposition of the request.
Tom Ward, legal counsel for the commission, said the gesture is more of a ceremonial one as the decision ultimately comes down to the Public Service Commission.
“The good news is we know that’s just a symbolic gesture,” Ward said. “The PSC regulates this. They’ll actually conduct hearings and take evidence. It probably doesn’t hurt to officially go on record and say we oppose the rate increase.”
The commission approved allowing Ward to draft a resolution and a letter in opposition to file with the Public Service Commission.