DELBARTON — The Trump Administration announced on Thursday that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $50,000 to repair and rehabilitate housing for low- and very-low-income households in rural West Virginia.
“Having access to reliable and affordable housing in rural West Virginia is vital to West Virginia families and the communities they live in,” said West Virginia State Director Kris Warner. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
According to a press release, USDA Rural Development funding is being awarded to the Housing Authority of Mingo County to help repair and rehabilitate 10 single family homes for low- and very-low income individuals in Mingo and Logan counties. This project is part of a statewide investment of $253,371 in housing preservation grants.
Warner announced the grant in a presentation at the Housing Authority in Delbarton on Thursday.
Housing preservation grants can be used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems, and water/waste disposal; add handicap accessibility features; provide labor and materials; and more.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.