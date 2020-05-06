WILLIAMSON — Health officials in Mingo County released a lengthy Business and Community Transition Plan following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement that some businesses across the state would be allowed to reopen Monday, May 4.
The six-page document produced by the Mingo County Health Department and signed by the Mingo County Commission, serves as the framework to plan and prepare Mingo County community businesses and partners to reopen as safely and efficiently as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID-19 situation has tested our community resilience, pandemic response and community resources in a way that has never been seen. As we started our education on social distancing, moving into businesses closing with only essential businesses operational and our fellow community members finding themselves unemployed, it has created a dynamic with enormous impact in the fabric of our daily lives,” a statement in the transition plan read.
The document serves as an outline for an appropriate and reasonable process for businesses to reopen while still abide with federal and state guidelines to try to lessen the spread of coronoavirus.
According to the transition plan, there are three important topics to consider:
- Adequate testing for the COVID-19 virus
- Robust community epidemiologic contact tracing capacity
- Availability of personal and public protective policies, equipment and supplies.
The document include a long list of guidelines for nonessential businesses, healthcare providers and childcare centers to follow.
“We had the idea to do this because we wanted to put something in writing for people,” said Mingo County Board of Health chairperson Greg “Hootie” Smith. “And it is going to be flexible. It’s going to be a living instrument that is going to have to change as things change, but it helps answer a lot of questions for people.”
Smith said a lot of the information on the transition plan was drawn from the steering committee, previously known as the Mingo County COVID-19 Coalition Team, that meets every Wednesday via a Zoom call.
The committee is made up of representatives from the Mingo County Commission, Mingo County Local Health Department, Mingo County Emergency Management, Mingo County Board of Education, health care providers and essential service providers (i.e. child care, senior programs, long term care).
To view the six-page Business and Community Transition Plan, visit the Mingo County Health Department’s Facebook page or call 304-235-3570.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 1,206 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia. There have been 53,239 laboratory results received for the virus, with 52,033 negative results.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 29,000 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. to 1,122,486. There have been 65,735 deaths related to the virus.