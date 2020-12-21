WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department along with Trinity Nursing Home of Williamson has received the first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine, designated for frontline healthcare workers.
Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship said his department was delivered 10 doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, which were earmarked for five health department employees and five ambulance drivers/EMTs.
Blankenship said it was just the beginning of Phase 1 of the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Program and that the county will begin to receive a weekly shipment of vaccine doses.
Phase 1, which will take place from December to February, will see vaccinations administered to hospitals, long-term care, pharmacy, community infrastructure, emergency response, public health officials, first responders, other health care employees and teachers and other sectors for critical services to state, continuity of government, associations, utilities and transport.
Blankenship said the first round of doses were in particular a part of Phase 1A and Phase 1B, which includes hospital, long-term care, and pharmacy employees as well emergency response, public health officials and first responders.
“This is just a portion of our first round of doses. Our second dose will come this coming Tuesday (Dec. 22), and it will include the same category. So we will get a few more for EMTs, paramedics and ambulance personnel,” Blankenship said.
“And they are already asking for numbers now to start on the week of Dec. 27th, including firefighters and police officers.”
Blankenship said the local health departments will administer the vaccines to first responders, while hospitals and long-term care facilities such as Trinity Nursing Homes would vaccinate their employees and residents.
Phase 2 of the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Program, which is estimated to begin in March, will vaccinate the rest of the general population, beginning with the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.
Blankenship said that the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, with the second dose required around 21 days after the first injection. Blankenship said he took the vaccine and had experienced no side effects or issues other than a little soreness near the injection site.
Three other COVID-19 vaccines made by separate companies have also been developed and will all soon be released to the public.
According to the COVID-19 vaccine tab on coronavirus.wv.gov, “a COVID-19 vaccination will help protect the public from the disease and save lives. Vaccines both prevent and reduce severity of disease.
The benefits of the immunity that vaccines provide outweigh the serious risks associated with getting infected naturally. Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce the chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough.
The COVID-19 vaccine is designed to work with immune systems so it will be ready to fight the virus if a person is exposed. If a large portion of a community becomes immune to COVID-19 through vaccination, it can reduce the spread of the disease to others.”
In Phase 3 trials, the Pfizer vaccine showed a 95% efficacy rate seven days after the second dose. The vaccine was 94% effective in adults older than 65.
The new COVID-19 vaccines have been evaluated in tens of thousands of individuals who volunteered to be vaccinated and to participate in clinical trials using the same methods for many other U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccines currently in widespread use, according to the DHHR.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA will continue monitoring the vaccines for safety issues after they are authorized and in use.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines and the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Program, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.
As of Monday afternoon according to the COVID-19 dashboard, Mingo County has tested 13,835 people for COVID-19 with 1,237 residents returning a positive result. As of press time, 303 cases were considered active with 914 residents having recovered. Mingo County has experienced 20 deaths.
Mingo County saw themselves land in the red on Saturday’s education map released by the West Virginia Department of Education, which means students in Mingo County will continue remote learning through the Christmas holiday.
The Mingo County Health Department urges the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and obey all governor’s executive orders.
The Mingo County Health Department and the West Virginia National Guard are offering free COVID-19 testing sites across the county. For locations and times of other testing sites, visit the health department Facebook page.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions, you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.