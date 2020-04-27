KERMIT — Another COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be offered Thursday, April 30, in Kermit, according to a news release from the Mingo County Health Department.
People who do not have symptoms or do not meet the criteria will not be eligible for drive-thru testing.
Only those that meet the criteria below will be eligible to register for a testing appointment:
- Experiencing symptoms (cough, fever and/or shortness of breath) and
- Working in healthcare, public safety or critical infrastructure like grocery stores, restaurants, shelters, gas stations, public utilities, childcare or correctional facilities, etc., or
- 60 years of age or older
- Someone with underlying medical conditions or immunocompromised
- Currently pregnant.
The option is intended to supplement testing sites by other local healthcare providers.
People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and /or shortness of breath. For medical emergencies, they should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you may have COVID-19.
Those who want to see if they meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing are encouraged to call 304-792-7130 ext. #1016 anytime through Wednesday, April 29 (24-hour service). They will be asked a series of screening questions and, if they meet testing criteria, will be given instructions and an appointment time to arrive at the testing site.
The first test will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30. Patients should have their insurance card ready for the screener. No one will be denied service at the test site.
Testing will be in the large parking lot at Kermit City Hall. People who are being tested should arrive 15 minutes before their appointment, and they will remain in their cars the entire time. All CDC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines will be strictly adhered to during the event.
This community-based drive-thru testing site is being coordinated by the Mingo County Health Department, Logan Mingo Mental Health, Mingo County Commission, the Town of Kermit and the West Virginia National Guard, in partnership with the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department and the Mingo County Emergency Services.
This will be the third drive-thru testing site held within Mingo County, with the previous two taking place in Williamson and Gilbert earlier in April. Thirty-nine individuals were tested at the Williamson site, and 21 people were tested at the Gilbert location.
One Pike County, Kentucky, resident tested positive for COVID-19 at the Williamson location, and no positive results were returned at the Gilbert location.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 43,039 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,063 positive (an increase of 10 from Sunday) and 41,976 negative. All labs are now reporting all tests, positive and negative, to the state. Data from all nursing home testing should be added by next week.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (four), Berkeley (133), Boone (two), Braxton (two), Brooke (four), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (eight), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (four), Lincoln (one), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (15), Mingo (two), Monongalia (102), Monroe (five), Morgan (nine), Nicholas (six), Ohio (26), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (one), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (four), Summers (one), Taylor (six), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (82), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (35), Wyoming (one).
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said testing capacity is near the point where any doctor who suspects COVID-19 for any reason could order a test for their patient, but like the rest of the country, supplies are still limited.