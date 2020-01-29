WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury handed down 33 felony indictments in Mingo County Circuit Court this past week, including one against an Ohio man stemming from a 2019 shooting death.
Kalyle I’vyione “Fresh” Woods of Columbus was indicted on one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of delivery of schedule I and schedule II controlled substance and two counts of transportation of a schedule I and schedule II controlled substances, according to a list released by Mingo County Prosecutor Jonathan “Duke” Jewell.
Woods is accused of shooting and killing Roger Marcum of Williamson in Mingo County. Marcum’s body was found at Goodman Hollow in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds in May 2019. He is also accused of attempting to kill Randall Bowen.
Jewell said the added drug charges against Woods stem from him allegedly bringing “significant” amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into Mingo County from Columbus for distribution.
Here is a list in alphabetical order of other indictments that were handed down in Mingo County Circuit Court:
- Buford Crockett Baisden of Dingess: two counts of first degree sexual assault, unlawfully manufacturing distilled spirits and possession of schedule I controlled substance, marijuana, with intent to deliver.
- Samantha Nicole Belcher of Delbarton: one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy and one count of petit larceny.
- Ida Castle of Belfry, Ky: one count of DUI, one count of required security and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetmaine, diazepam and gabapentin, with intent to deliver.
- Dallas Joe Chafins of Dingess: one count of grand larceny and one count of third degree arson.
- Michelle Lynn Chafins of Dingess: one count of grand larceny and one count of third degree arson.
- Nathaniel Gage Chapman of Williamson: one count possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to deliver and one count possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to deliver. Chapman was also charged with one count of burglary in a separate indictment.
- Mark Dwayne Cline of Delbarton: one count wanton endangerment, one count possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, one count firearm possession violation, one count domestic assault and one count discharging a firearm within 500 feet of dwelling. Cline was also charged with fleeing with reckless indifferent to others, driving revoked for DUI, and destruction of property less than $2,500 in a separate indictment.
- Michael Ray Cline of Wharncliffe: two counts of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny and one count of transferring stolen property.
- David Daniels of Williamson: two counts possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin, with intent to deliver.
- Brody Epling of Turkey Creek, Ky.: one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500, one count of attempted grand larceny and one count of conspiracy. Epling was also charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy and petit larceny in a separate indictment.
- Jeanie Fouch of Delbarton: one count of child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury.
- Shawn Anthony Goff of Verdunville: one count of petit larceny, two counts of firearm possession violation and one count of entering without breaking. Goff was also charged with one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy, one count of petit larceny and one count of firearm possession violation in a separate indictment.
- Krista Hatfield of Hardy, Ky.: one count possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to deliver, one count of attempted delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate, and one count of conspiracy.
- Ronnie Hodge of Kermit: one count failure to provide notice of registration changes.
- Jamey Lester of Baisden: 10 counts of third degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.
- Jessica Maynard of Williamson: one count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury.
- Arnold Burgess Mills of Inez, Ky.: one count of strangulation, one count of domestic battery, one count of domestic assault.
- Ricky Joe Newsome of Delbarton: one count of conspiracy.
- Julian Ooten of Delbarton: one count of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.
- Tiffany May Osborne of Delbarton: one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500, one count of attempted grand larceny, and one count of conspiracy. She was also charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy and one count of petit larceny in a separate indictment as well as one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500 and attempted grand larceny in a third indictment.
- Glen Rasnick Jr. of Justice: one count of malicious assault.
- Christopher Lane Rose: one count of soliciting a minor via the internet ad one count of use of obscene matter to seduce minor.
- David Mark Scott of Matewan: one count possession of child pornography and one count of domestic battery.
- Carl Thompson Jr., also known as Pee Wee, of Delbarton: one count of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy. He was also charged with one count of grand larceny in a separate indictment.
- Joshua Walls of Verner: three counts of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, xanax and neurotin, with intent to deliver.
An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.