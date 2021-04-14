WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Fresh Start Program, in conjunction with Williamson Health & Wellness Center Farmer’s Market and Mingo County Drug Court Probation, hosted a Give Back Grub event in which they provided free food to community members in downtown Williamson.
The event was offered Wednesday, April 7, following the Child Abuse Prevention March at Leah’s Garden along the floodwall on First Avenue.
Mingo County Peer Recovery Support Specialist and Fresh Start Case Manager Jesse Spaulding said the event was designed as a way for drug offenders to make a community connection and to be of service to others.
“Getting out in the community and giving back is going to help break down the stigma between people in recovery and the rest of the community,” Spaulding said. “Building back relationships and building back trust in the community is an important part of recovery.”
During the event, 120 chicken and pineapple sliders with a side of slaw were served to members of the public.
Spaulding said it is just one of the many things they have their Fresh Start and Drug Court members do to help create healthy lifestyles.
“We’ve partnered with the Farmer’s Market to do healthy cooking classes,” Spaulding said. “We’re trying to help them change their mind, body and spirit. We’ve done the Healthy Hikes with Healthy in the Hills and going to start attending yoga sessions with Downtown Yoga.”
Spaulding said it was the first of many Give Back Grub events they plan to host this year.
Fresh Start is a comprehensive opioid abuse treatment program of the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center, utilizing a region-specific interagency approach, agricultural and artisan programming and community engagement and reintegration.
To learn more about the Fresh Start Program, visit www.facebook.com/freshstartsrdrc.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.