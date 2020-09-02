DELBARTON — The Medical Office Program at Mingo Extended Learning Center in Delbarton is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a recent news release.
This 10-month program includes courses to prepare for work in a medical office and includes opportunities to become a Certified Medial Administrative Assistant (CMAA), Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) and QuickBooks certified.
Optional Phlebotomy and EKG certifications are available through evening courses, one of which must be taken to complete the program. An opportunity to challenge the CMA (Medical Assistant) exam is also available.
Industry partnerships provide work-based internships, often leading to professional employment. Financial aid is also available.
For program information or to apply, contact the school at 304-475-3347 ext. 16 or 25 or email Charlotte Stewart at cdstewart@k12.wv.us. The program begins Monday, Sept. 21.