WILLIAMSON — As of Monday, Mingo County had returned to red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate was 11.88% with an infection rate of 57.33 per 100K.
Over the past seven days, Mingo County has reported 103 positive COVID-19 cases. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Mingo County reported 65 positive cases. Friday's 37 cases is the most positive cases in Mingo County in a single day since Jan. 1, when there were 53 cases.
In the past week, the DHHR has reported the death of a 63-year-old female from Mingo County.
Confirmed cases of the contagious delta variant of COVID-19 have risen from 322 to 470 in the past week across West Virginia. Total deaths attributed to the virus have surpassed 3,000.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, has said the delta variant is 50% more infectious than the original virus and 2.6 times more likely to cause infected individuals to require hospitalization.
Mingo County’s cumulative total is 3,019 cases and 46 deaths. The county has a 28.5% vaccination rate — the lowest rate among counties in West Virginia.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the Mingo County Health Department Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.