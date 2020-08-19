MATEWAN — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in a search for a Mingo County man who hasn’t been seen for a month.
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Garrett Scott “G” Epling was last seen appropriately a month ago in the Matewan area.
Epling stands at approximately 5’7”, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Epling or anyone who thinks they have seen him are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-8551.