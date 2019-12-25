SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — The Mingo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association held the 23rd Shop with a Deputy program at the South Williamson, Kentucky, Walmart on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith said the annual event continues to grow year after year.
Smith said this year they were able to invite more kids shopping than they ever had before, as approximately 105 children received $100 to buy whatever they please.
The children are chosen by school faculty at several of the county schools, including Williamson K8, Burch K8, Gilbert K8, Matewan K8, Lenore K8, Kermit K8 and Dingess Elementary.
“Without the community’s help, this event wouldn’t be possible,” Smith said. “Without the donations that we receive, we couldn’t do this. For the last several years we’ve spent $10,000 on the kids in that one evening, and that all comes from the collections.”
Smith said that they received donations from several area businesses and organizations and also raised around $8,000 on Saturday, Dec. 7, when they stood at various locations in the county to collect for the event.
The first ever Shop with a Deputy was held Dec. 16, 1997, and 39 kids were invited to Kmart at that time and given $50 to go shopping.
“This is something we look forward to this every year,” Smith said. “To see the smiles on some of these kids’ faces is just priceless.”
Lt. Joey Ferris was serving as the president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association until his recent retirement, which left that position vacant. Sgt. James Muncy currently serves as the vice president, and Cpl. Norman Mines is the secretary and treasurer.