Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They also designated Sept. 16 as “Go Gold Day” in the county.

Tonya Webb approached the commission during its regular meeting Sept. 7 with the proclamation request.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you