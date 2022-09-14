WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They also designated Sept. 16 as “Go Gold Day” in the county.
Tonya Webb approached the commission during its regular meeting Sept. 7 with the proclamation request.
“As you guys know, September is always Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” Webb said. “It’s always been a passion of mine. I’ve worked with several families in Mingo County and as well in Pike County, Kentucky, who have lost children due to cancer.”
Webb said the commission makes the proclamation every year in an effort to make people more aware of the impact this illness has on children, both locally and around the world.
“I think we’re doing better than we have in the past,” Webb said. “A lot more counties are starting to get on board with it in West Virginia. It just seems like these children always take a back seat to some other things, so I do appreciate Mingo County always kind of being a leader in that.”
Webb said due to the risk from COVID-19, some locally impacted families she had invited were not able to attend the meeting.
The Mingo County Board of Education has also declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, Sept. 13 was designated as “Go Gold Day” for students and staff to recognize the occasion.
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized every September by childhood cancer organizations around the world, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
According to the American Childhood Cancer Association, each year in the United States an estimated 15,780 children under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer. Globally there are more than 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year.
“Unfortunately, it’s not getting any better,” Webb said. “We have children that are dying almost every day with that, and we lose a lot of children every day. Unfortunately, it is the leading cause of death in children.”
