WILLIAMSON — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Mingo County recently dropped below 300 for the first time since early December 2020.
According to the West Virginia Department of Human Health and Resources COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday morning, Mingo County has a total of 284 active cases.
Less than a month prior on Jan. 18, the number of active cases in the county stood at 540. Just one week later on Jan. 25 that number had dropped to 474 and by Feb. 1 it had dwindled to 390 active cases.
In total, Mingo County has reported 2,059 cases of COVID-19 in county residents with 1,742 listed as recovered, the 284 active cases and 33 deaths.
Mingo County continues to trend in the right direction in terms of the COVID-19 color-coded metric map as it has been in the orange for their positivity rate since Feb. 9.
Students at high schools in the county were set to report for in-person instruction on Monday but were still relegated to remote learning after a wintry ice storm.
Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship said that 970 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were given this past week to older Mingo residents and others who received their first shot of the vaccine last month.
The vaccination clinics were held at locations in Kermit, Gilbert and Williamson as a way to keep the older residents from having to drive so far to receive the shot, according to Blankenship.
Blankenship said the health department is expected to continue to receive 300 new shipments of the vaccine on Tuesday of each week, and they will be administered to citizens on the county’s full waitlist.
The Mingo County Health Department urges the community to stay diligent and to continue following all guidelines, including practice social distancing and wearing a face covering.
Testing sites for COVID-19 are still being offered at locations across Mingo County on all five days of the week. They are:
- Williamson Health and Wellness Center in Williamson — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Hurley Drug Company in Williamson — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays