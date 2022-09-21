Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton, was ordered Sept. 8 to pay $46,356 in restitution for theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the office of United States Attorney Will Thompson. Cisco was also placed on probation for five years, with the first six months to be served on home detention.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Cisco admitted that she received Social Security Administration benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Cisco knew that she was not entitled to receive these federal benefits. From June 2016 to April 2020,

